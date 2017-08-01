56.4% of People in Bulgaria Face Difficulties in Spending Money for Vacation
In Romania are recorded the lowest rates of people cannot afford having holidays. Eurostat pointed out that more than 6 in 10 people could not afford a one-week annual holiday away from home in Romania (66.6%) and Croatia (62.8%). Over half the population in Bulgaria (56.4%), Greece (53.6%), Cyprus (53.5% in 2015) and Hungary (50.7%) face difficulties in spending money for some days off.
The data from EU statistics office Eurostat were published on 31 July and quoted by the Independent Balkan News Agency.
According to the findings of the survey, around a third (32.9%) of the EU population cannot afford a break of one week. On the other hand, this rate has decreased by 5.1% between 2011 and 2016
