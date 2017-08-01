44% of the Teachers in Bulgaria are Over 50 Years Old

August 1, 2017

44.15% of the Bulgarian teachers are between the age of 50 and 65. This was stated in a report as an answer to the minister of Education Krasimir Vulchev, reported BGNES.

From the 90 thousand pedagogical specialists in the educational system just 5530 are under 30 years old. The minister said that currently there is no room for talk about 'national educational crisis' in relation to the lack of young qualified teachers.

In 2017 1823 pedagogical specialist reach an age for pension, however due to differences in their insurance service not all of them will retire. Another statistics shows that just 1.5% of the Bulgarian teachers are working In the private sector. Just for a year the number of positions in the educational sector declined with 436 and the main reason is the demographic tendency of depopulation, closure of student classes, and the decision of part of the educational staff to change their job for better pay.

Tags: school staff, crisis, education
