Bulgaria: Heavy Goods Vehicle Caught fire on Struma Motorway btv

Heavy goods vehicle caught fire on Struma motorway near the village of Mursalevo early in the morning on 1st of August, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The trailer of the lorry burst in flames. It was carrying 10 cubic metres of beechwood. The driver heard a loud noise while travelling on the motorway, saw the fire in the mirror, stopped immediately and began extinguishing.

The flames have damaged the trailer and have partially destroyed the wood transported by the lorry.

A team of firefighters arrived and put out the fire.

The cause is being clarified. Very likely it was a technical malfunction.

The lorry remained parked on the emergency lane of motorway for several hours after the fire.

The driver is not injured.

