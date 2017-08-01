Official: Ludogorets Bought a Polish National
Sports | August 1, 2017, Tuesday // 12:57| Views: | Comments: 0
ludogorets.com
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Polish national Jacek Goralski is already a footballer of Ludogorets. The defensive midfielder, who had played in Jagelonia, signed with the six-time Bulgarian champion for three years after he successfully passed medical tests. Reported Sportal.
Goralski will be presented to the audience of the "eagles" just before the rematch from the third Preliminary Round of the Champions League against Apoel (Beer Sheva) on Wednesday. The new Ludogorets midfielder will play with number 44.
- » Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov is Already in the US for the New Season
- » Maria Sharapova Wins Her Opening Match at Bank of the West
- » Paris Set to Host 2024 Olympic Games
- » Grigor Dimitrov is no Longer Among the Top 10 of the World Tennis
- » 2-Time Olympic Champion Maria Grozdeva Wins a Bronze at the European Shooting Championship in Baku
- » Botev Plovdiv did not Win but Still Dreams of Big Breakthrough in Europe
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)