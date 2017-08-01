Official: Ludogorets Bought a Polish National

ludogorets.com

Polish national Jacek Goralski is already a footballer of Ludogorets. The defensive midfielder, who had played in Jagelonia, signed with the six-time Bulgarian champion for three years after he successfully passed medical tests. Reported Sportal. 

Goralski will be presented to the audience of the "eagles" just before the rematch from the third Preliminary Round of the Champions League against Apoel (Beer Sheva) on Wednesday. The new Ludogorets midfielder will play with number 44.

Tags: footballer, transfer, Ludogorets
