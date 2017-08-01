A 14-year-old girl Gave over BGN 55,000 to Telephone Scammers
Crime | August 1, 2017, Tuesday // 12:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Novinite.bg
Crime
A 14-year-old girl from Tsarevo has been the victim of unscrupulous phone scammers.
They forced the child to throw a large amount of money through the balcony - over 55,000 leva, Nova TV reported.
The scammer is an old acquaintance of the police and is detained the same day. The money was returned to the family, and the man was sentenced to 10 months in jail through the quick procedure. He will also serve six more convictions for which he has received conditional punishment.
