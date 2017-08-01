Assumption Fast Begins for All Orthodox Christians

Society | August 1, 2017, Tuesday // 12:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Assumption Fast Begins for All Orthodox Christians epa/bgnes

The Assumption fast begins today and continues until August 15 when one of the greatest Christian feasts, the Assumption of Virgin Mary is marked, BGNES reports.

The assumption Fast is one of the four multiday periods for prayer and chastity during the year.

The most strict is the fast on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. These days, the Church recommends eating only raw fruits and products and intact food. On Tuesdays and Thursdays - cooked without oil / butter, and on Saturday and Sunday is allowed food with vegetable oil (olive oil) and wineIf the Assumption of Christ falls on Wednesdays or Fridays, fish is allowed to be  consumed.

On the occasion of its start in all eparchies of the country the Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates open services by taking out the Holy Cross, and in the evening, Vespers for the Most Blessed Virgin Mary is served. 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: assumption fast, orthodox church, post
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria