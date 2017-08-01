Assumption Fast Begins for All Orthodox Christians

The Assumption fast begins today and continues until August 15 when one of the greatest Christian feasts, the Assumption of Virgin Mary is marked, BGNES reports.

The assumption Fast is one of the four multiday periods for prayer and chastity during the year.

The most strict is the fast on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. These days, the Church recommends eating only raw fruits and products and intact food. On Tuesdays and Thursdays - cooked without oil / butter, and on Saturday and Sunday is allowed food with vegetable oil (olive oil) and wineIf the Assumption of Christ falls on Wednesdays or Fridays, fish is allowed to be consumed.

On the occasion of its start in all eparchies of the country the Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates open services by taking out the Holy Cross, and in the evening, Vespers for the Most Blessed Virgin Mary is served.