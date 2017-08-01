130 Injured and Financial Losses of Nearly USD 6 million after the Tropical Storms in Taiwan

One person is missing and at least 130 are injured after two powerful tropical storms hit Taiwan. The first was the typhoon "Nesat" on Saturday, and less than 24 hours later damage was caused by another disaster - "Haitian". Reports BTV.

Nesat had a force equivalent to a category 1 hurricane. In the capital of Taipei, it produced winds at a speed of up to 150 km/h.

280 settlements are flooded and 667,000 households are without power supply. Initial calculations show that Taiwan's losses from the two storms will be at least USD 5.83 million.

After crossing over Taiwan, the two storms continue to north to China. Over the territory of the country they have merged and will continue to cause problems at least until Thursday, warn meteorologists.