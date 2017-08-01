Hackers Penetrated the HBO Network and Began to Publish Fragments of New Episodes of "Game of Thrones"

The Entertainment Weekly Web site reported that hackers had access to the HBO's internal network and downloaded 1.5 GB of data containing the script and videos of brand new episodes of the "Game of Thrones." Reports Kaldata.

Hackers have already published part of this information in the Global Network and promised to publish more. These are partial videos with the dialogues of the fourth episode from the latest season of "Game of Thrones", which will be released on screens next Sunday. HBO confirmed the leak, but did not specify exactly what information was stolen.

But besides the "Game of Thrones" leak, hackers have recorded large parts of the series "Ballers" and "Room 104".

This is not the first time to run the fragments of the "Thrones Game" - a while back, the first four episodes of the fifth season, the John Snow death and unofficial trailers, appeared on the internet.