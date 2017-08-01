A Unique Spectacle of Sound and Light in Stara Zagora

Society » CULTURE | August 1, 2017, Tuesday // 12:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Unique Spectacle of Sound and Light in Stara Zagora bnt.bg

Residents and guests of Stara Zagora witnessed a unique spectacle of sound and light in the open last night. It is titled "Prayer for Stara Zagora" and culminates in the events dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the fierce fighting in the city during the Russo-Turkish War of 1877. Reports BNT. 

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: spectacle, Stara Zagora
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria