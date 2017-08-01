A Unique Spectacle of Sound and Light in Stara Zagora
bnt.bg
Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Residents and guests of Stara Zagora witnessed a unique spectacle of sound and light in the open last night. It is titled "Prayer for Stara Zagora" and culminates in the events dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the fierce fighting in the city during the Russo-Turkish War of 1877. Reports BNT.
- » Bulgarian Students Won 12 Medals at the International Mathematics Olympics in India
- » Murals in Bulgaria's Rila Monastery are Being Restored
- » 'Bring the Paintings Back to the Museum' - 1st Campaign in Bulgaria For Restoration of 20 Previously Unseen Paintings
- » Hackers Penetrated the HBO Network and Began to Publish Fragments of New Episodes of "Game of Thrones"
- » Polish Artists Transform Walls of Bulgarian Village into Work of Art
- » The Singing Shoes - Movie Worth Watching
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)