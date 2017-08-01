The Number of American Households Without Tv Sets is Growing

The number of households in the United States that do not have any TVs is increasing. This shows data from the Energy Agency of the country that, between 2009 and 2015, surprisingly many people have given up on home TV. Reports Kaldata.

The trend is explained by the distribution of mobile devices with Internet access and multimedia services.

While the television was once the only option for home entertainment, this is no longer the case. The TV must be shared with other members of the household while the smartphone, tablet and portable console are personal and allow the user to watch video, listen to music and play anywhere - in the car, in the bed or on the go.

At present, 2.6 percent of US families do not have a home TV. The trend is noticeable for households with younger members and members who use a large number of mobile devices. By comparison, in the last decade this percentage has been stable at 1.3 percent, but apparently the start of the mobile revolution is beginning to change the way digital content is consumed.