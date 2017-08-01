Police in Helsinki: The Man that has Run Over People with his Car has Done it Deliberately

The police in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, said the man who ran his jaguar over a group of people on Friday in the center of the city and killed one man acted deliberately, TASS reported.

"Interrogations and other investigative actions confirmed the view that the suspect had moved at a very high speed along the central streets where he intentionally ran into six pedestrians," said investigator Theem Kruskopf.

He said the investigation was ongoing and witnesses were interviewed to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

A 51-year-old man was suspected of being examined by doctors to determine his condition. There are four accusations against him: murder, five murder attempts, drunken driving, and disturbing traffic safety with aggravating circumstances.

Two Russian tourists, a Finnish and an Estonian were injured in the July 28 incident. Several people have minor traumas.

The driver did not stop after the collision and reached a nearby restaurant where he was detained. Earlier, the police rejected the possibility of an attack and said the driver was drunk.