Tourist Fell from a Slope in Pirin Mountain, He was Rescued with a Helicopter

A 62-year-old tourist was saved in Pirin mountain, he fell down a slope near the Tevnoto Lake. The victim was transported by helicopter to St. Anna's Hospital, Darik reported.

His condition is stabilized and there is no danger to his life. Doctors have found a broken right ankle and three broken ribs. The tourist was overwhelmed by rocks, and the rescue took hours, Nova TV reported. There is no danger to his life, they said from the hospital. The victim is Vladimir Ivanov, 62, from Blagoevgrad, bTV said. Rescuers on site have found many injuries and serious wounds in the area of his legs.