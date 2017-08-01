Airport Officials in Rome Steal Passenger Belongings

Italian police spread security cameras footage that reveal unscrupulous theft of luggage at Fiumicino Airport in Rome, bTV reported.

The images are part of an investigation into the lost baggage of passengers crossing the airport. Law enforcement have received reports of such theft.

The suitcases of the passengers lack mostly expensive items such as smartphones and tablets. Two airport staff are suspected. The police searched their homes, where many of the missing items were found. The investigation will show if other personnel are involved in the theft. iNews.bg

