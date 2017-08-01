The Sofia Municipality Introduces New Buses

Bulgaria: The Sofia Municipality Introduces New Buses

New buses are being introduced to Sofia, they have to replace the old ones in the areas of Novi Iskar, Kremikovtsi, Vrabnica and Nadezhda. Reports Novinite.bg. 

The 60 gas buses are the highest environmental standard "Euro 6". They are fully air-conditioned, have accessibility platforms for wheelchairs and disabled people, cameras for more driver safety, and passenger information monitors. They replace the current 20-30-year-old diesel buses that served the lines in the four districts and constituted a serious air pollutant, DARIK said.

Tags: sofia, new buses, public transport
