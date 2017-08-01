NIMH: Hot Weather, Max. Temperatures 31° and 36°

The weather will be sunny today, and hot in the afternoon. The maximum temperatures will mostly vary between 31° and 36°, in Sofia around 31°.



There will be moderate wind from East-Northeast, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



The atmospheric pressure will remain above the average for August.

There are excellent conditions for mountain tourism today, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) said.



Temperatures stand at around 15-16 degrees. There is light wind on the ridge of Balkan Mountain.



No accidents with mountain tourists were registered in the last 24 hours.



