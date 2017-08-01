Sofia is Candidate to Host the European Medicines Agency

Bulgaria: Sofia is Candidate to Host the European Medicines Agency

Bulgaria has submitted  documents for raising the candidacy of Sofia for hosting the European Medicines Agency (EMA), BGNES reports. 

The European Commission will review the applications by September 30, and the EMA relocation decision will be taken in November.

The EMA headquarters are currently in London. The institution will be moved as a result of the United Kingdom’s exit procedure from the European Union.

"This decision reflects Bulgaria's commitment to common European values and fundamental principles as well as the will of our country to continue to contribute constructively to the consolidation of the objectives of European policies, including in the field of public health", stated in an official letter from the Prime Minister, President Boyko Borissov to European Council President Donald Tusk and to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

The future building of the future EMA  is still at  planning stage. It will be fully functional at the date of relocation of the agency, but not later than January 1, 2019.

The total building area  will exceed 30,000 square meters and it’s going to be is less than 10 minutes from Sofia Airport

Bulgaria’s reasons for wanting the agency located in Sofia are well-established traditions and expertise in the pharmaceutical and medical sector and medical education. 

Tags: European Medicines Agency, Boyko Borisov
