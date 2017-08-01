The Sofia-Kalotina Highway May be Finished in Two Years

Bulgaria: The Sofia-Kalotina Highway May be Finished in Two Years

Within two years if funding is provided and the necessary expropriations are carried out, the section between Kalotina and Sofia can be built.

This is predicted by Yassen Ishev of the Scientific and Technical Union of Transport in 'Business Start' of Bloomberg TV Bulgaria.

He reminded that the highway from Nis to Kalotina is very important for the traffic flow. At the same time, Serbia is ready to release its part of the international corridor 10 by the end of the year.

"This is an extremely important European highway - a trans-European highway linking Central Europe with the Middle East, with Istanbul and Ankara, with a length of more than 7,000 km. Unfortunately, the section between Kalotina and Sofia will remain the only section that will not be a highway, "he said.

The Sofia-Kalotina section is 49 km long and remains the only one with a non-highway gauge.

