Romanian Authorities have Uncovered an Illegal Camp with Migrants Near Timisoara

Forty-two migrants from Syria, Iraq and Iran were captured by Romanian authorities on Monday in an illegal camp on the outskirts of Timisoara in the western part of the country, the agency Agerpress said, cited by Mediapool.

Migrants were taken to the headquarters of the District Police Inspectorate for inspection. These are people who have sought asylum in Romania and have filed applications for a form of international protection in centers in Romania, said the spokesman for the District Police Inspectorate in Timisoara Yunutz Boganche. According to him, there are children among them. Judicial sources told Agerpress that migrants arrived in Romania from Serbia and want to leave for Germany.