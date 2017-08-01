Romanian Authorities have Uncovered an Illegal Camp with Migrants Near Timisoara

World | August 1, 2017, Tuesday // 10:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Romanian Authorities have Uncovered an Illegal Camp with Migrants Near Timisoara Source: Pinterest

Forty-two migrants from Syria, Iraq and Iran were captured by Romanian authorities on Monday in an illegal camp on the outskirts of Timisoara in the western part of the country, the agency Agerpress said, cited by Mediapool.

Migrants were taken to the headquarters of the District Police Inspectorate for inspection. These are people who have sought asylum in Romania and have filed applications for a form of international protection in centers in Romania, said the spokesman for the District Police Inspectorate in Timisoara Yunutz Boganche. According to him, there are children among them. Judicial sources told Agerpress that migrants arrived in Romania from Serbia and want to leave for Germany.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, Romania, illegal camp
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria