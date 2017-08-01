George Clooney's Foundation Gives over USD 2 million to a School for Refugees

The American actor, George Clooney, plans to give USD 2.25 million to open seven schools for 3000 Syrian refugee children in Lebanon, according to Mediapool.

Clooney and his wife Amal said the foundation wants to prevent thousands of young people from becoming part of a future "lost generation".

"They are victims of geography and circumstances, but that does not mean that there is no hope." With this initiative, we aim to help provide education for Syrian child refugees would become future leaders that their generation is desperately needs”, said George and Amal Clooney in their statement. In addition to the actor's foundation, the companies Google and Hewlett-Packard are also involved in the project. The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), who run the project, said the support of the star couple was "investing in the future of the whole region."