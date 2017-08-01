The Population of the EU has Increased by 1.5 Million due to Immigrants

Last year the population of the European Union increased by 1.5 million and reached 511.8 million. This is mainly due to the immigrants who come to live on the continent. Data is from the EU statistical institute - Eurostat, quoted by Mediapool.

In 2016, the number of those born and deceased in Europe was virtually equal, so the natural population growth is zero, which means that the increase is due to the 1.5 million new European citizens arriving from abroad. Leading in statistics are the three largest countries in the Union - Germany with a population of 82.8 million (an increase of 625 000), France with a population of 67 million (an increase of 270 000) and the United Kingdom with a population of 65.8 million (an increase of 425,000 people).

At the same time, some declines were recorded in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Romania, Croatia, Portugal and Italy. It is very likely that the decline in these countries can be explained by internal migration in the EU and will be a factor for increased indicators in the most economically developed countries in the Union, the study said.