Bulgarian Minister and Foreign Affairs Will Leave for Skopje on August 1

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva will leave for Skopje on August 1, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria said.

She is part of the official Bulgarian delegation led by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov that will visit Macedonia in August 1-2.



A treaty for friendship and cooperation between Bulgaria and Macedonia will be signed on August 1. The same day, Zaharieva will meet Macedonian Foreign Affairs Minister Nikola Dimitrov.



On August 2, the Bulgarian delegation and a delegation of the Macedonian government will place wreaths at Gotse Delchev's grave on the occasion of the 114th anniversary of the Ilinden-Preobrazhenie Uprising.