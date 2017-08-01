An Earthquake of 5.3 Rattled the Island of Crete
An earthquake shook the island of Crete on Tuesday morning. The quake was at 5.3 by Richter, but there is no evidence of injuries and material damage so far. There is no tsunami warning issued. Mediapool reported.
