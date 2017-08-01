Trump Released his Communications Director 10 days after he Appointed Him

The US president Donald Trump has sacked Anthony Scaramucci from the post of director of communications at the White House just 10 days after he appointed him, world agencies said. According to the Politiko and New York Times, Scaramucci was released at the request of the new head of the White House office, John Kelly.

In an interview last week, Scaramucci made inappropriate comments about a number of President Trump's associates, including Kelly's predecessor, head of the Presidential Office, Rhys Pribus.

The White House has confirmed the release of Scaramucci and explained that this step is aimed at enabling Kelly to "start clean," Reuters said.

Anthony Scaramucci was appointed as communications director on July 21st. US President previous press secretary Shaun Spicer resigned only six months after taking office. Spicer was strongly opposed to the appointment of Scaramucci.

The first half-year of Trump's administration was marked by a series of scandals and unacceptable attitudes towards the media, as well as the spread of false information by the White House team.

An example of this was the administration's attempt to convince people that his oath had more audiences than the oath of his predecessor, Barack Obama. Spicer's inadequate behavior and the banning of the daily press briefings have prompted numerous jokes, parodies and criticisms.





