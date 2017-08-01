Metropolitan Zoo Offers a New Educational Tour

A new educational tour starts at the Metropolitan Zoo - now you can participate in feeding of some of the most attractive and most visited animals, BGNES reports.

Every Saturday and Sunday, zoo visitors can get involved in feeding monkeys, predatory cats, otters and hippopotamuses while learning interesting facts about their habits, the zoo said.

In the summer months, the guests can also participate in the bathing of the elephant. The display of animals will be presented to the media on August 1 at 11:00 am in the Primates sector at the zoo.