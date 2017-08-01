Bulgarian PM: 'There is No Actual Unemployment in Bulgaria'

''There's no actual unemployment in Bulgaria.'' That's what the Bulgarian Prime Minister has said. He attended the opening of a plant for high-tech automotive components this morning.

''Today we can congratulate ourselves with another good partner in Bulgaria and wish in the next years to develop up to 2700 jobs, Borisov further said in Pazardzhik.

Borisov noted that ''Bulgaria is a destination for investment. The good thing about these factories is that everything is exported abroad. This can only make one country happy.''

According to him, the interest in our country is not only interest in words: It is happening every day and we have to respond with qualified labor, the Prime Minister added.

The opening of the company was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and the President (2012-2017) Rosen Plevneliev.