Sofia City Prosecutor's Office Asks the Court to Dissolve 33 Political Parties in Bulgaria

August 1, 2017, Tuesday
Ambassador Nadezhda Neynsky

Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has asked the court to dissolve 33 political parties in Bulgaria due to their non-participation in the political life of the country and lack of financial statements, the press office of the state prosecution announced on 31 July, reported BNT. 

A check by the prosecutor's office shows that 31 parties have not participated in the elections for MPs, president and vice president, municipal councilors and mayors for more than five years since their last court registration. Two others did not submit the required financial statements to the Audit Office in two consecutive years.

 

