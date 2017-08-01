Bulgaria and Macedonia to Sign Friendship, Neighborhood and Cooperation Treaty Today

A historic moment for Bulgaria and Macedonia will take place today. Both countries will sign a Friendship, Neighborhood and Cooperation Treaty.

The diplomatic step was finally agreed recently by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Macedonian President Zoran Zaev after years of tough negotiations. Our Prime Minister and a large Bulgarian delegation are on a two-day visit to Macedonia.

The treaty must also be ratified by the Macedonian Parliament, and until now the main opposition VMRO-DPMNE is also supporting it.

In Skopje, Borissov and Zaev will lay flowers at the tomb of the Ottoman-era revolutionary Goce Delcev, a historic figure that both countries revere as a national hero.



Both countries will also now say they have no territorial claims against each other. Both countries also pledge to protect the rights of the other country's nationals living on their soil – not to interfere in the other's domestic affairs.



They both pledge to abide by international standards when it comes to respect for human rights.



The treaty puts a focus on cooperation in the fields of economy, infrastructure and culture, envisaging the formation of a joint work group that will meet at least once a year to discuss ways to improve cooperation.



For its part, Bulgaria has promised to wholeheartedly support Macedonia's aspirations to join NATO and the EU.