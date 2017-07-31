Bulgaria - World's 1st Producer of Lavender Oil This Year

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 31, 2017, Monday // 16:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria - World's 1st Producer of Lavender Oil This Year pixabay.com

Bulgaria is again the world's first producer of lavender oil. This year's oil yield is record - over 300 tons, according to the Leaderstoday.com

According to the producers, the large growth of lavender oil yield is due to the good climatic conditions during the season. The record quantity of essential oil is also due to the fact that in recent years the plantations have increased significantly in the different parts of the country. This year's harvest is strongest in the Dobrich region and the Rose Valley.

More and more companies are beginning to use the oil to make the final product. Exports to China were also strong. In addition to China, there was an increased interest in Bulgarian oil from Germany, Spain and Turkey.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: lavender, China, distribution
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria