Bulgaria - World's 1st Producer of Lavender Oil This Year

Bulgaria is again the world's first producer of lavender oil. This year's oil yield is record - over 300 tons, according to the Leaderstoday.com

According to the producers, the large growth of lavender oil yield is due to the good climatic conditions during the season. The record quantity of essential oil is also due to the fact that in recent years the plantations have increased significantly in the different parts of the country. This year's harvest is strongest in the Dobrich region and the Rose Valley.

More and more companies are beginning to use the oil to make the final product. Exports to China were also strong. In addition to China, there was an increased interest in Bulgarian oil from Germany, Spain and Turkey.