Polish Artists Transform Walls of Bulgarian Village into Work of Art

A group of young Polish artists on Friday brought street art to a sleepy Bulgarian village, decorating its walls of with large murals featuring world politicians, celebrities, and villagers sharing conversations, according to TRT World.

The Bulgarian village of Staro Zhelezare, some 180 kilometres from the country's capital Sofia counts less than 500 inhabitants, five times less than its population before the collapse of communism in the Black Sea country in 1989.

But the paintings on its walls, including portraits of US President Donald Trump, former US President Barack Obama, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron could lure tourists with an economic revival in the village.

"We want this village to become an art object," said Katarzyna Piriankov, the project leader from Poland.

Tags: artist, street art, painting, graffity, Poland
