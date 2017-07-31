Prime Minister Boyko Borisov Talks About NATO's Good Defense Partnership with US Congressmen

NATO's good defense partnership, as well as the benefits of joint exercises in this area, were part of the topics that Prime Minister Boyko Borisov discussed during his meeting with a delegation from the US Congress, according to BGNES.

Security in the energy sector was also among the topics discussed during the conversation. Emphasis was placed on the development of the project for the construction of a European gas distribution hub "Balkan", as well as the study of energy resources in the Black Sea.

The Prime Minister spoke with Joe Wilson, Madeleine Bordalo, Paul Cook, John Garamendi and Jackie Valorski, who are in Sofia in connection with their tour in Eastern Europe, the government's press service said.

Congressmen stressed the importance of stability and security in the region as well as cooperation on these issues.

The main macroeconomic indicators of Bulgaria were also discussed. Prime Minister Borisov noted that economic growth accelerated to 3.9% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of the previous year.

The cultural subject related to the implementation of the "European Capital of Culture 2019" initiative in Bulgaria was also among the main topics.