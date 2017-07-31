Mike Pence: 'Russian Aggression Greatest Threat to Baltic States'

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Monday there is no larger threat to Baltic states than the “specter of aggression” by Russia, as he pledged support for NATO allies Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, reported Voice of America

“At this very moment, Russia continues to seek to redraw international borders by force, undermine democracies of sovereign nations and divide the free nations of Europe one against another,” Pence said. “Under President Donald Trump, the United states of America rejects any attempt to use force, threats, intimidation or malign influence in the Baltic states or against any of our treaty allies.”

Pence spoke in Estonia's capital, Tallinn, after meeting with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė.

