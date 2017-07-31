The Singing Shoes - Movie Worth Watching

Society » CULTURE | Author: Kristina Yordanova |July 31, 2017, Monday // 14:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Singing Shoes - Movie Worth Watching siff.bg

We fell in love with the movie The Singing Shoes from the first watch. Тhe play of Raya Peeva, Donna Bangjizova, Ernestina Shinova, Julian Petrov and all the others is more than wonderful, and the story is worth to watch.

The film is based on key moments of Lea Ivanova’s life and career. The story is focused on the personal drama as the price of survival of a talented person. Still, it is in the first place a film about the deep love between two prominent artists, going through a very hard time.

“My film started from a tear“, said the Director Radoslav Spassov about his movie.

The concept of this film came to the filmmaker’s head as early as in 2006 – it was then that he met Edward Kazasyan, the composer, right after the latter learnt that his wife Lea Ivanova, the singer, had been forced to marry him.

„We sat on a bench and kept silent for a long time, and I suddenly understood what a great movie that story could make”, the film-maker said. After the composer’s death the film-maker got his memoirs, on which the film was finally based.“

If you are still in the dusty and hot Sofia and secretly envy all those who are at sea and have not seen this new Bulgarian film, it's time to fix this mistake! Right today, exactly at 18.30 ... the place? Well-known - House of Cinema, where we always surprise with interesting  screenings.

