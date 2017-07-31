60-Year-Old Woman Died on Hemus Highway

60-Year-Old Woman Died on Hemus Highway

A 60-year-old woman died on the Hemus highway next to ''Slunchevo'' junction.

The incident happened at noon. According to initial data, a car has hit a truck.

The traffic on the highway in direction to Sofia  is temporarily limited in the section.

 

Hemus Highway, crash
