The Court in Brussels was Evacuated due to Bomb Threat

All the people who were inside the Palace of Justice in the Belgian capital were evacuated due to danger of explosion after a suspicious mini van was parked nearby, reported the television channel RTBF, cited by RIA Novosti.

The police received a signal that in front of the court there is a parked white vehicle that has a detonation device inside. The online agency of Libr Belgic reported that the minivan was in the area of the parking lot where lawyers leave their cars.