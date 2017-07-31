The Court in Brussels was Evacuated due to Bomb Threat

World | July 31, 2017, Monday // 14:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Court in Brussels was Evacuated due to Bomb Threat Source: Wikipedia

All the people who were inside the Palace of Justice in the Belgian capital were evacuated due to danger of explosion after a suspicious mini van was parked nearby, reported the television channel RTBF, cited by RIA Novosti.

The police received a signal that in front of the court there is a parked white vehicle that has a detonation device inside. The online agency of Libr Belgic reported that the minivan was in the area of the parking lot where lawyers leave their cars.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brussels, court, bomb threat
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria