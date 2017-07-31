The Court in Brussels was Evacuated due to Bomb Threat
World | July 31, 2017, Monday // 14:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Wikipedia
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
All the people who were inside the Palace of Justice in the Belgian capital were evacuated due to danger of explosion after a suspicious mini van was parked nearby, reported the television channel RTBF, cited by RIA Novosti.
The police received a signal that in front of the court there is a parked white vehicle that has a detonation device inside. The online agency of Libr Belgic reported that the minivan was in the area of the parking lot where lawyers leave their cars.
- » Kabul Attack: Gun Battle and Suicide Bombing in Afghan Capital
- » Mike Pence: 'Russian Aggression Greatest Threat to Baltic States'
- » Istanbul to Host Meeting of Ministers on Al-Aqsa Crisis
- » USD 1.6 Billion have been Allocated for Trump's Border Wall
- » A Bomber Exploded Outside the Iraqi Embassy Building in Kabul
- » 26 Migrants were Found in Refrigerator Truck in France
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)