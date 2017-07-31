Cartoon Network Organizes a Child Vlog Contest for Bulgaria

The popular Cartoon Network, a children's TV channel, organizes a child vlog contest, reported BGNES.

For those who don't know what does this mean, vlog is is a blog that contains video content. It's about person's life, thoughts, opinions, and interests.

''VLOGNI'' main purpose is to stimulate talented children from 6 to 16 years of age to show how good video blogs they can create. The contest will start as from today and will last until September 19th. Moreover - everybody between this age is welcome to join!

The main idea of the competition is that children can develop their creative potential, which not only reduces online risks but also encourages them to become active digital citizens and creators of their lives. That is why the partner of the competition is the Safer Internet Center in Bulgaria.

Within a month and a half, competitors will show their skills and the results will be announced on the official website of the vlogni.cartoonnetwork.bg

According to statistics made in May, 2017 from an English company, 75% of children want to become YouTube stars, and many of them - to study video editing.

''To 'vlog' is not just taking a video and uploading it on the internet, skills are required - to plot the story, to have something to say, to know how to do it to be interesting and attractive, but the education system does not help them to make it'', this is what the Safer Internet Coordinator says.