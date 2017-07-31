Eng. Rumen Stoyanov: 'The Case of the Failed Elevator at Mladost 1 Station is Quite Normal'

Bulgaria: Eng. Rumen Stoyanov: 'The Case of the Failed Elevator at Mladost 1 Station is Quite Normal'

"This is a normal emergency situation, with 161 elevators in the capital's metropolitan. Passengers do not have to influence the facilities because they are damaging them, "commented on the case of the failed elevator at Mladost 1 station eng. Roumen Stoyanov from Sofia Metropolitan, quoted by btv. 

"This is an elevator with two stops, there's no ventilation facility provided. The case is quite normal, "he said.

It's technically ruled out (to have a free fall - as the man whose family has been in the elevator has said) It is a matter of saying that the elevator was in the so-called 'security zone'.  This security zone is 15 cm, " he said.

Novinite.com recalls that the elevator at Mladost 1 metro station collapsed while a family with their 18-day-old baby were in it. The incident was reported by the father Asen Stoilov.

