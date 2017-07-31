NIMH: Sunny Weather with Temperatures Between 30° and 35°

The weather will be sunny today with light, in the eastern regions to moderate, east-northeastern wind.



Maximum temperatures will vary between 30° and 35°, a little lower on the Black Sea coast.



This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH),quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

There are excellent conditions for tourism on the mountains today, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) announced.



Temperatures stand at 11-12 degrees in the highest mountain areas. The weather is calm.



The MRS helped two young women who got lost in the area of Bistritsa River last night.