Numerous and Serious Violations of Borshosh in the National Palace of Culture

In his work as director of the National Palace of Culture, Miroslav Borshosh grossly violated the Law on Public Procurement (PPL) and the Commerce Act. This is the conclusion after the inspections of the Chief Inspectorate at the Council of Ministers, the National Construction Control Directorate (DNSK) and the external audit firm Semper Fortis OOD, which discovered many violations in the National Palace of Culture.

The report of the commission, appointed by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, has 47 pages. It states that in nearly 100 supply and service contracts, the award was made without applying the relevant PPL procedures. Examples are given with IP-service contracts.

In 2016, two such contracts were signed for BGN 30,393, then four more in the same year at 46,672 leva, and in 2017 six for 80,896 leva. "The conclusion of separate contracts for the provision of identical Services creates conditions to circumvent the PPA, "the report said.

The investigators have established that no public procurement has been carried out in violation of Art. 20, para 2 of the Public Procurement Act for the construction and repair works in Lumiere cinema.

In violation of the statute for the exercise of state rights in state trading companies, Miroslav Boroshosh and the Board of Directors had five-year contracts instead of a 3-year management contract.

Again in violation of the same rules, the National Palace of Culture is run without a business program. It is clear from the findings that Borshosh concluded rental contracts without the permission of the sole owner of the company's capital. There was no establishment plan, people with no professional experience for the job were appointed.

The repairs of the ceiling of the main hall in the National Palace of Culture, where the sessions will take place during the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU, has reached nearly 650,000 leva, Trud writes, referring to documents available to them.

During the sessions of the temporary committee on the National Palace of Culture in parliament, the new executive director of the National Palace of Culture, Angel Mitev admitted that after the workers removed the modular Italian system, it turned out that they could not reassemble it. This required the delivery of a new "suspended black ceiling with a hidden auxiliary structure and a ceiling with glass baffles". Dismantling and suspending the new ceiling cost BGN 644,354.

Engineers say the new ceiling has a serious risk of serious noise in the room in case of strong wind. The reason was making changes of the modular construction". The original is American, but designers have decided to save money by giving local company the elements to produce.

Appraisal of the work projects by NAG-Sofia is still expected to begin the major renovation of the building for the presidency.

Executive Director Angel Mitev admitted that the Chief Architect of Sofia has asked the palace management to solve the copyright issues of the team that designed the National Palace of Culture. And only then, the chief architect of the capital would proceed to the approval of the contracts.

The term that is provided for the main repair contract is 120 days. iNews.bg