Dacic Wants Clear Distinction Between Serbian and Albanian Areas in Kosovo

The division of the territory of the unrecognized Republic of Kosovo into Serb and Albanian regions may become a long-term compromise to resolve the conflict. This was stated by Serbia's first Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic in an article published today by the Blic newspaper.

According to him, the distinction between Serbian and Albanian is the "only long-term compromise solution" in the upcoming dialogue with Kosovo. "In the treaty between Serbs and Albanians this is the only possible compromise solution to preserve the special status of our churches and monasteries and the Community of Serbian municipalities in southern Kosovo. If it became clear that this is impossible or unacceptable, I will continue to try to contribute to finding a real solution, "the Serbian Foreign Minister wrote.

According to Dacic, the public dialogue on Kosovo and Metohija, announced by President Vukic in his program speech as one of the priorities, gives an answer "how mature we are". "Kosovo is our wealth, but only to the extent that we treat it as such. We determine our own price, but only under one condition - that this price will not be bloody, "the minister said. The proposal to "share" the Serbian Autonomous Community of Kosovo and Metohija on a national basis, where there are still Serbs, to go to Serbia, and the rest to the Kosovar Albanians, is not new. Following unofficial talks between Serbian and Albanian leaders in Brussels on 3 June with EU Foreign Minister Federica Mogerini, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said the dialogue between the two countries will soon end with the adoption of a "historic settlement." In this regard, it called on all political forces in Kosovo to join the process of dialogue.

Serbian President Vucic after the talks also noted that it was agreed to re-establish the dialogue. According to the Serbian president, the issue of Kosovo slows down Serbia's progress to EU membership. For this reason it is necessary to avoid freezing the conflict. Vucic also asked Brussels for Serbia's accelerated admission to the EU. One of the conditions for this is the recognition of Kosovo's independence and the ending of friendly relations with Russia.