Washington Wants to Strengthen Sanctions Against North Korea

"Negotiating time with North Korea is over, and the Security Council needs to step up with sanctions against Pyongyang for a series of rocket trials," said US representative in the UN Envoy Nikki Haley, the world news agency reported, cited by Mediapool.

The United States considers an unnecessary the emergency session of the Security Council if no resolution on strengthening sanctions is adopted. Nikki Haley believes that if a "weak document" is adopted, it would be "even worse than doing nothing, because it would send the North Korean dictator a signal that the international community is not ready to seriously engage with him". According to the United States, China is responsible for the ineffectiveness of its actions against the DPRK. "China needs to decide if it is finally ready to take such an important step (to impose new sanctions).

''The negotiation time is over. The danger that the North Korean regime represents for the international community is already obvious to everyone”, is said in an official stance from Washington. On Saturday, the DPRK announced the successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile "Hawson-14". The flight was 998 kilometers long and the maximum height was 3725 kilometers. The missile has fallen into the Japanese Sea, in the exclusive economic zone of Japan and only 150 km west of Hokkaido Island.