Hundreds of People were Blocked after a Lift Malfunction in Germany

Hundreds of People were Blocked after a Lift Malfunction in Germany

Firefighters evacuated people traveling on a lift over the Rhine river in the German city of Cologne after one of the booths crashed into a pillar. Reported AP.

Authorities said 32 cabins were working at the time of the accident. When one of the booths hit the ladder, the others were stopped.

Nearly 100 passengers were blocked in the cabins, officials of the transport authorities and the fire department said. Eyewitnesses said firefighters used a mobile crane to bring down people. There is no information about injured people.

