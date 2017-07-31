Hundreds of People were Blocked after a Lift Malfunction in Germany
Source: Twitter
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Firefighters evacuated people traveling on a lift over the Rhine river in the German city of Cologne after one of the booths crashed into a pillar. Reported AP.
Authorities said 32 cabins were working at the time of the accident. When one of the booths hit the ladder, the others were stopped.
Nearly 100 passengers were blocked in the cabins, officials of the transport authorities and the fire department said. Eyewitnesses said firefighters used a mobile crane to bring down people. There is no information about injured people.
- » 60-Year-Old Woman Died on Hemus Highway
- » A Car Fell Down the Stairs of the Berlin Subway
- » Two Cars Crashed into a Restaurant in LA
- » Elevator with 18- Day-Old Baby Collapse in Sofia Subway
- » Ministry of Foreign Affairs: One Injured Bulgarian in 'Grey' Club Incident in Germany
- » Bus with Russsian Tourists Engulfed in Flames on the Road
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)