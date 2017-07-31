A Car Fell Down the Stairs of the Berlin Subway
Source: Twitter
A car fell down the stairs in the Berlin metro during a police chase, DPA reported.
No one was injured in the unusual incident late last night at the Rathaus Spandau metro station in the west of Berlin. A man has jumped away to avoid being hit by the car, police said.
The car was chased by a police patrol because it was listed in the registers as stolen. The driver was arrested and then released.
The car shows the car stuck between two columns. A heavy machinery was brought to pull it off with a steel cable.
