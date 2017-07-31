A Car Fell Down the Stairs of the Berlin Subway

Society » INCIDENTS | July 31, 2017, Monday // 12:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Car Fell Down the Stairs of the Berlin Subway Source: Twitter

A car fell down the stairs in the Berlin metro during a police chase, DPA reported.

No one was injured in the unusual incident late last night at the Rathaus Spandau metro station in the west of Berlin. A man has jumped away to avoid being hit by the car, police said.

The car was chased by a police patrol because it was listed in the registers as stolen. The driver was arrested and then released.

The car shows the car stuck between two columns. A heavy machinery was brought to pull it off with a steel cable.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: car crash, incident, Berlin subway
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria