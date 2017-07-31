Tesla is Now Manufacturing Electric Cars for the Masses
Tesla have achieved their dream of producing electric cars for the masses, releasing the long-awaited" Model 3 ", which is aimed at a new world with vehicles powered without fossil fuels. Reports BGNES.
The first batch of the plant in Fremont, California, was made available to customers, most of whom are company employees. The founder of the company and its CEO, Elon Musk, said this was a great day for Tesla, saying "the goal is to make a great electric car that everyone can buy. "
According to him, the production of the electric car, aimed at the broader market with a starting price of 35,000 dollars, will rise rapidly. The company's idea is to produce 5,000 units of "Model 3" a week from autumn and 10,000 units per week in 2018.
