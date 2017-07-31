Grigor Dimitrov is no Longer Among the Top 10 of the World Tennis

Grigor Dimitrov stayed in the top 10 of the world tennis only two weeks. In the updated July (July 31st) rankings, the Bulgarian is 11th.

Dimitrov gave up his seat because of the rise of Alexander Zverev. The German climbed to 8th position with 3150 points. Nine is Kai Nishikori with 3140 points and tenth - 3070 points.

The reason for the fall of Grigor is the break that the Bulgarian took after Wimbledon. Unlike his competitors, Dimitrov made a romantic vacation and missed the tournament in Canada.

Last season he reached the quarterfinals and this year he lost his points.

Dimitrov may return to Top 10 as early as next week. He will take part in the tournament in Washington, where he is placed in the chart under number 4. Grigor starts from the second round and his rival is Kyle Edmund (UK) or Hion Chun (Korea).