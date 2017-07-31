A Bomber Exploded Outside the Iraqi Embassy Building in Kabul
A man exploded with a car bomb in front of the entrance of the Iraqi Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, the world's agencies said, referring to sources from the Afghan security forces.
Later, the Islamic State Organization took responsibility for the attack. According to the sources, along with the kamikaze, there were two other assailants who tried to enter the diplomatic mission building. In the area there was a rumble of grenades and continued shooting, the press reported. For now there is no evidence of death or injury. The Iraqi Embassy is located in downtown Kabul, the Associated Press adds. Police was near it, Reuters reported.
