Two Cars Crashed into a Restaurant in LA

Two cars crashed into a restaurant in Los Angeles. Nine people were injured, three of them were seriously injured, one of them in critical condition, BNT reported.

One of the cars is a van. At this stage, authorities believe it is a road accident, not a terrorist attack.

According to the Washington Post, only one van has caused the tragic incident. The driver himself has not attempted to leave the scene of the crash. The incident was about 17.40pm local time. The victims were customers of a fast food restaurant.

The incident is reminiscent of the attacks in Europe and Israel in recent months, with extremists going over occasional bystanders.