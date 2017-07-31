Two Cars Crashed into a Restaurant in LA

Society » INCIDENTS | July 31, 2017, Monday // 11:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Two Cars Crashed into a Restaurant in LA Youtube

Two cars crashed into a restaurant in Los Angeles. Nine people were injured, three of them were seriously injured, one of them in critical condition, BNT reported.

One of the cars is a van. At this stage, authorities believe it is a road accident, not a terrorist attack.

According to the Washington Post, only one van has caused the tragic incident. The driver himself has not attempted to leave the scene of the crash. The incident was about 17.40pm local time. The victims were customers of a fast food restaurant.

The incident is reminiscent of the attacks in Europe and Israel in recent months, with extremists going over occasional bystanders.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: car crash, restaurant, incident
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria