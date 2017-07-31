More than 100 People Took Part in Another Protest in Asenovgrad

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 31, 2017, Monday // 11:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: More than 100 People Took Part in Another Protest in Asenovgrad Source: iNews.bg

With a half-hour blockade on the main road to Smolyan, residents of Asenovgrad resumed their protests last night, Nova TV reported.

More than 100 people got involved in public outrage. This time the procession started from the park on Svoboda Street and crossed several central boulevards, blocking the movement for a short time.

The protest passed peacefully and ended with a request for resignation in front of the building of the municipality. Residents resumed their protest action days after the ultimatum to local government and state to deal with Roma neighborhood issues and crime. In their view, the state lied to them by failing to fulfill much of their promises.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, Asenovgrad
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria