More than 100 People Took Part in Another Protest in Asenovgrad
With a half-hour blockade on the main road to Smolyan, residents of Asenovgrad resumed their protests last night, Nova TV reported.
More than 100 people got involved in public outrage. This time the procession started from the park on Svoboda Street and crossed several central boulevards, blocking the movement for a short time.
The protest passed peacefully and ended with a request for resignation in front of the building of the municipality. Residents resumed their protest action days after the ultimatum to local government and state to deal with Roma neighborhood issues and crime. In their view, the state lied to them by failing to fulfill much of their promises.
