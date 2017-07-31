The Majority of Bulgarians are Opposed to Removing the Signs for Cameras on the Road
Source: Wikipedia
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A sociological survey has shown that more than half of Bulgarians are opposed to the removing of road signs that warn about cameras. 59% of those surveyed responded to Exacta's interview, most often young people aged 18-29. Reported SEGA.
85% of people support downloading of registration numbers for one year in case the driver drank, was under the influence of drugs or did not have documents. 92% are "for" the requested changes to criminalize driving and taking the license for inadequate drivers and those who have used alcohol and drugs.
- » Numerous and Serious Violations of Borshosh in the National Palace of Culture
- » More than 100 People Took Part in Another Protest in Asenovgrad
- » Monument "1300 Years of Bulgaria" is Finally Dismantled
- » Second Bulgarian Woman Detained For Terrorism is Released
- » Bulgarian Parliament Will be on a Summer Recess Until 31 August
- » Fire Broke Out on the Roof of the Ministry of Environment and Water
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)