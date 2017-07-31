The Majority of Bulgarians are Opposed to Removing the Signs for Cameras on the Road

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 31, 2017, Monday // 11:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Majority of Bulgarians are Opposed to Removing the Signs for Cameras on the Road Source: Wikipedia

A sociological survey has shown that more than half of Bulgarians are opposed to the removing of road signs that warn about cameras. 59% of those surveyed responded to Exacta's interview, most often young people aged 18-29. Reported SEGA. 

85% of people support downloading of registration numbers for one year in case the driver drank, was under the influence of drugs or did not have documents. 92% are "for" the requested changes to criminalize driving and taking the license for inadequate drivers and those who have used alcohol and drugs.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: road signs, cameras
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria