The Majority of Bulgarians are Opposed to Removing the Signs for Cameras on the Road

A sociological survey has shown that more than half of Bulgarians are opposed to the removing of road signs that warn about cameras. 59% of those surveyed responded to Exacta's interview, most often young people aged 18-29. Reported SEGA.

85% of people support downloading of registration numbers for one year in case the driver drank, was under the influence of drugs or did not have documents. 92% are "for" the requested changes to criminalize driving and taking the license for inadequate drivers and those who have used alcohol and drugs.