Veliko Tarnovo is a Leader in the Field of Cultural Tourism

Business » TOURISM | July 31, 2017, Monday // 11:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Veliko Tarnovo is a Leader in the Field of Cultural Tourism velikoturnovo.info

An absolute favorite among the cities that develop cultural tourism in Bulgaria is Veliko Tarnovo. Every year, the Old Capital meets over 2 million tourists from all over the world, thus becoming the most preferred destination for cultural tourism in Bulgaria, BNT reported.

The area of Kazanlak is also very attractive for tourists. This is no accident, because the destination unites two of the riches of Bulgaria - the rose and the incredible Thracian heritage. Just from the beginning of this year the city has been visited by nearly 140 000 tourists.

At the same time it became clear that the preparation of Plovdiv for the activities related to the title "European Capital of Culture 2019" is delayed. This week, new members of the Board of Directors of the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation have to be elected, but they will not have enough time to get into the specifics of the work, say the public officials who recently left the council.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Veliko Tarnovo, cultural tourism
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria