Veliko Tarnovo is a Leader in the Field of Cultural Tourism

An absolute favorite among the cities that develop cultural tourism in Bulgaria is Veliko Tarnovo. Every year, the Old Capital meets over 2 million tourists from all over the world, thus becoming the most preferred destination for cultural tourism in Bulgaria, BNT reported.

The area of Kazanlak is also very attractive for tourists. This is no accident, because the destination unites two of the riches of Bulgaria - the rose and the incredible Thracian heritage. Just from the beginning of this year the city has been visited by nearly 140 000 tourists.

At the same time it became clear that the preparation of Plovdiv for the activities related to the title "European Capital of Culture 2019" is delayed. This week, new members of the Board of Directors of the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation have to be elected, but they will not have enough time to get into the specifics of the work, say the public officials who recently left the council.