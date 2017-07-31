Unique Spectacle of Sound and Light Will Mark the 140th Anniversary of the Fightings for Stara Zagora

Bulgaria: Unique Spectacle of Sound and Light Will Mark the 140th Anniversary of the Fightings for Stara Zagora

A unique spectacle of sound and light will be the culmination of the celebrations of the 140th anniversary of the fightings for Stara Zagora, reported bTV.

In 1877 four Bulgarian volunteers and Russian soldiers defended Stara Zagora and the Samaritan flag against the four-fold part of the Central Turkish Army.

This evening guests and residents of the city will be witnesses of a unique concept and performance "Prayer for Stara Zagora".

The opening hour of the Prayer is 21:00, after that the light show will begin.

