Unique Spectacle of Sound and Light Will Mark the 140th Anniversary of the Fightings for Stara Zagora
Society | July 31, 2017, Monday // 11:17| Views: | Comments: 0
btv
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A unique spectacle of sound and light will be the culmination of the celebrations of the 140th anniversary of the fightings for Stara Zagora, reported bTV.
In 1877 four Bulgarian volunteers and Russian soldiers defended Stara Zagora and the Samaritan flag against the four-fold part of the Central Turkish Army.
This evening guests and residents of the city will be witnesses of a unique concept and performance "Prayer for Stara Zagora".
The opening hour of the Prayer is 21:00, after that the light show will begin.
- » Poland Vows to Keep Logging Ancient Forest Despite EU Court Ruling
- » Bulgaria - World's 1st Producer of Lavender Oil This Year
- » Polish Artists Transform Walls of Bulgarian Village into Work of Art
- » The Singing Shoes - Movie Worth Watching
- » 60-Year-Old Woman Died on Hemus Highway
- » Cartoon Network Organizes a Child Vlog Contest for Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)